Advertisement

UK Press PoolGetty Images

Another year, another royal wedding in Britain, is just around the corner: Buckingham Palace has just announced the date and location for Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The two will marry on Friday May 29th at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The reception takes place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

In the palace’s statement about Hello! It says: “The wedding of Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. The couple got engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty, the Queen, kindly granted that the ceremony may take place at Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace. The Queen will then have a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. “

Advertisement

How hello! It is the first royal wedding since Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011 to have a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice’s wedding will be a much more understated affair than her sister Princess Eugenie’s big royal wedding in Windsor. Royal Mail Daily reporter Rebecca English reports that the wedding is not televised and there are no plans to ever show it. She also reports that Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, who underwent rigorous testing because of his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, will betray her – perhaps one of the reasons why Beatrice’s wedding will be more private.

It is currently unclear whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be present or not, although it is likely that most of the royal family’s senior members will attend the wedding. Additional information about guests – including celebrities – has not yet been published.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).