Royal News: William and Kate visit BAFTAs

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were surrounded by stars in London last night when they visited BAFTA. Kate and William were in the front row for the award ceremony, and they also had to go through some uncomfortable moments on an evening when many of the stars talked about the lack of variety.

The Duchess delighted those present when she wore a breathtaking dress, a tailored number by Alexander McQueen. She last wore the outfit for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. William also said a few words during the show, saying there was a review of how the nominations would be decided.

Royal News: Embarrassing moment for Royals

The night was not without controversy, and the most remarkable moment came during the acceptance speech for the best supporting actor. Brad Pitt won the award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt was absent, which meant co-star Margot accepted Robbie on his behalf.

Pitt missed the award due to family commitments, but gave Robbie a note to read if he won. Robbie said Pitt would name his award Harry after the prince. She went on to call him Harry because, like the king, he will be spending his time in the States. William and Kate watched nervously, but smiled and applauded when Robbie left them.

Royal News: award winners

Pitt wasn’t the only big winner of the night since Sam Mendes’ film won a number of awards in 1917. The instant classic won the Best Film, Best British Film and Special Effects Award. There was also success for Joaquin Phoenix, who received the award for best actor.

Renee Zellweger won the award for best actress, while the award for Rising Star was given to Michael Ward. Laura Dern won the award for best supporting actress, while Parasite won the award for the foreign language film.