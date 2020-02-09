Roy Williams after the collapse of UNC versus Duke: We're not going to stop

Advertisement

Roy Williams could have blew the earth in his post-game comments on Saturday night. He had just seen his North Carolina team lose in the extension to the Duke 98-96 buzzer after blowing two large leads. He could have joined those who thought the Heels were twice submerged by the referees during a final game. He could have hammered his players for missing 17 free throws.

Instead, Williams offered a subdued criticism of his team’s game and attempted to claim that the UNC season is not over yet.

Advertisement

“I still think good things will happen for this team, but I’m definitely not going with this wee BS,” he said, according to UNC Athletics, “and I’m going to try to use that terminology very little for the rest of my life “

DECOURCY: WVU’s placement in bracket example is proof that adjustments are needed

Right now, the only “things” left for the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9 ACC) are to try to control the table in conference play and / or to win the ACC tournament to win the NCAA tournament reach.

North Carolina was hopeless in trying to quit this game. It led 77-64 with 4:28 to go into regulation and 96-91 with 20 seconds to play in OT. The disadvantage of Wendell Moore Jr. from an airball at the end of OT eventually saved the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2).

UNC fans were furious that officials did not call Duke an error when Andrew Platek fell to the ground during a disputed incoming game with 12 seconds to go, then determined that the ball went beyond the limits of Platek, giving Duke a better chance win on a comeback.

No one asked Williams about that series, and he didn’t seem interested in bringing it up. His focus was on telling the world (and his players) that he and the Heels would dig and continue to compete over the next five weeks, including the rematch against Duke at Cameron Indoor on March 7.

“Yes, if you want to go wee and I am a little pansy or something, you know, that’s your choice. If you want to be a tough competitor – and” pansy “means nothing but a guy who doesn’t do that, compete, so don’t give me anything … things, OK? That is what “violet” means: a guy is not a competitive guy.

“We won’t be like that, and if you want to do that and lie down in a corner and stand in the fetal position and ask your mom, you can, but if you want to be a competitor, you should try your tail tomorrow in practice, to smash it and destroy your tail on Monday and try to hit the road and see if you can play your tail on Tuesday (at Wake Forest). “

A few seconds later, the final bloom of Williams’s rally cry came after a backbreaking loss.

“Old coach won’t stop, and neither will she.”

.