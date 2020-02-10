Ross Stripling is happy that he is still a Dodger after the trade to Angels failed

Advertisement

Ross Stripling was about to join the rotation of the angels on the eve of spring training. Instead, he is still a swingman for the Dodgers after his planned trade to the Halos with Joc Pederson reportedly fell until Sunday.

Stripling, it is clear, is fine with that.

The right-handed tweeted quickly, and even faster, a GIF of clear approval because news of the death of the trade was reported.

Ross Stripling responds to not trading with the angels.

BETTEN TRADE GRANTS: Dodgers still win, Red Sox still wrong

Reportedly, Stripling, Pederson and minor league-outfielder Andy Pages were on their way to Anaheim for infielder Luis Rengifo and two prospects, depending on the Dodgers taking over Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox in a three-team swap, including the Twins. The original Betts-Price deal fell apart, and when a reworked, extended transaction (two separate transactions) was agreed until Sunday, the LA-LA deal was reportedly canceled.

Neither team has responded to the deal collapse reports.

