Rosario Dawson raved about her love life with Cory Booker and shared the girls’ well-being that she and her companion felt “cared for and cared for”.

Your love couldn’t be stronger. Actress and activist Rosario Dawson opened hopeful senator over her relationship with the former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker“We are excited about what we will create together,” said the 40-year-old Briarpatch actress to the outlet. “I really feel a lot of life ahead of us. It was a nice feeling to be cared for and cared for. I was definitely not that close to anyone. We are sure that we will take part. It is one thing that I have taken into account so far, ”she continued.

Rosario also announced that the couple, who has been in a relationship since March 2019, have tender opportunities to remind each other how much they have invested in their partnership. “Every morning we don’t get up together, he sends me music,” she shared her morning ritual, “which implies that he keeps our relationship a few minutes earlier every morning than in his mind and in the heart of the coronary arteries.” he’s going into his big day. “

A few months ago, when Cory was invested in his marketing campaign for Democratic presidential candidates, Rosario was an anchor for the politician. She was usually noticed on various occasions by marketing campaigns and even tried to help her boyfriend with the democratic debate in October 2019. Meanwhile, the New Jersey senator could not reward his companion for her continued activism. “She is an extremely sincere soul, she is very special,” he said in the November 18 episode “Wendy Williams Present”.

Rosario Dawson poses for the March 2020 Girls’ Wellbeing Challenge [Dana Scruggs for Women’s Health].

And it also seems that the relationship between Rosario and Cory has been fully accepted by their respective households. After the vacation with Rosario’s household, an offer was made ONLY Hollywood Life just how much they worshiped him. “He got on well with everyone. They all seem pretty happy and their household seems to love him quite a bit. “

Rosario and Cory clearly have an extremely strong relationship. The actress continues in her profile to discuss the ability of her platform, a top quality that we will not support, provided Cory loves and admires her a lot. We can’t wait to see the place where this energy pair will last in the long run!