Rory Stewart asks people to let him sleep on their couch for the mayor race Latest Brexit news and top stories

Rory Stewart asks people to let him sleep on their couch for the mayor race. Photo: Twitter.

Rory Stewart wants to sleep on the floors and benches of London as part of his efforts to become the next mayor of the capital.

The independent candidate has promised to pack his own bedding and bring chocolates when he launched the Twitter hashtag #ComeKipWithMe.

Dismissed by Boris Johnson for rebellion over Brexit, the former Tory minister of the cabinet chose not to stand as a member of parliament for Penrith and The Border and instead set his sights on London.

The 47-year-old wants to walk through each of the 32 boroughs of the city on his mission to dismantle Labour’s established town hall company, Sadiq Khan.

The former diplomat, who ran through Afghanistan in 2002, posted a video online asking for places to stay while walking through the capital during the listening exercise.

“Please let me stay”, he begs and acknowledges that it is a “strange request”.

But he insists that mayors get to know their cities by “standing in the shoes of others, by looking their eyes, staying in their homes”.

“So please let me stay with your family or just stay at your house to see your church.

“Promise to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates,” he adds with a jovial finger.

So far the mayor says with hope that he has gained essential insight into the Londoners he hopes to represent by staying in a Lambeth Council estate and with a woman who supports rough sleepers in Newham.

