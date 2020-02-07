Roommate strangles 64-year-old woman and throws her body in the trash, police say

Advertisement

An El Monte man was charged with murder after authorities said he strangled his 64-year-old roommate and threw his body in a trash can near their home.

David Stanley Lemus Orellana, 22, faces murder, the Los Angeles County Attorney’s office said. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in life in the state prison, according to the deputy Dist. Atty. Jeffrey Tang.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Office arrived at Maxson Road Block 3300 on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 am to assist the El Monte Police Department after receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the region. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, someone reported to police that a man was dragging a woman’s body to a nearby collection of dumpsters.

When the agents arrived, they found the body of Florinda Hernandez Vasquez in a trash can.

Police arrested Lemus Orellana later in the day. Prison records show that he is being held at the Twin Towers correctional center and his bail has been set at $ 2 million.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.