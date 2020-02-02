Rookie Zion Williamson is operated on his right knee and has been out for two months

Advertisement

Beginning before Pelion’s Zion Williamson will remain in the dry dock for two months after being operated on Monday by a tear on the lateral meniscus of the right knee, the New Orleans Group reported.

19-year-old Williamson, who had been selected as the primary in the last college draw, had become an attractive NBA attraction for the new season.

The former Duke contestant, who averaged 23.3 factors and 6.5 rebound values ​​in 27.3 minutes of movement per reconstruction, was injured in the pre-season reconstruction toward the San Antonio spurs on October 13.

Advertisement

The pelicans will open the new season tomorrow, Tuesday, as soon as they face the guests of the Toronto Raptors, the current league champions.

You might like it too.