Created: February 7 2020 – 9:18 AM IST

With the corona virus, which is causing the lives of hundreds of citizens in China, the disease has spread across several countries. The Indian government has flown citizens to Wuhan to avoid the epidemic here. Even Bollywood filmmakers pay attention to the safety of their cast members and crew, and delay filming. After the Wild Dog Thailand program with Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher was postponed, another film was postponed, the production of Ronnie Screwvala.

The film titled Sitara stars Sobhita Dhulipala should be shot in Kerala. But because of the fear of the corona virus, they have postponed the February 12 schedule. Director Vandana Kataria said they came and went to Kerala because of the technical recipe. Her art design crew was in the state on January 30 and returned on February 5. She said team safety is paramount. Vandana Kataria added that they have Plan B and plan to clear it up.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays a young woman named Tara who sees her mistake and sets out to redeem herself.

