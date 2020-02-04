Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is charged with allegedly fighting Jen Harley

Advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was fined a number of offenses earlier this month for allegedly fighting with on-and-off friend Jen Harley, TMZ reported Thursday.

The Jersey Shore star, who was arrested on October 4 for an alleged domestic violence incident, faces five completely different charges from the legal professional of the metropolis of Los Angeles: one relies on domestic violence, one on a weapon swing , a child at risk, one of whom relies on resisting arrest, and one who relies on positioning threats to jail threats.

TMZ reported that the Ortiz-Magro case had been transferred from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to the Metropolis Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ortiz-Magro is accused of having beaten, beaten and threatened with death threats to Harley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter Ariana. Harley acquired an order to protect Ortiz-Magro, which was canceled on October 11.

Harley returned to Instagram last week after Ortiz-Magro was arrested.