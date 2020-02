Rondo's best hit of the season helps Lakers destroy Suns - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis (left) shoots while Phoenix Suns striker Cheick Diallo defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Phoenix Suns striker Cameron Johnson (left) is defended by JaVale McGee in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James, second from right, passes the ball while Phoenix Suns Cameron Johnson, second from left, Guard Devin Booker and Guard Ricky Rubio in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, February 10 defend the ball, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers security guard Rondo (right) shoots while Phoenix Suns security guard Ty Jerome (center) defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Phoenix Suns striker Elie Okobo (center) shoots while Los Angeles Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma (center), Dwight Howard (left), in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, February 10, 2020, defended in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Ricky Rubio, the guardian of Phoenix Suns, left, blocks a pass intended for Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cheick Diallo (left) of Phoenix Suns shoots while LeBron James, the striker from Los Angeles Lakers, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) Advertisement

Left-wing Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James throws powder into the air as teammates watch an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Four nights ago, the crowd at the Staples Center literally greeted the prospect of replacing the Rondo district.

On Monday evening, Rondo felt this warmth – against all odds.

The 33-year-old Point Guard showed profound skills and showed just enough of his vintage touch to land on the edge. 23 points made the Lakers (40-12) 125-100 win against the Phoenix Suns (21-33).

Rondo’s 9-against-13 shooting night brought him 23 points into the season with six assists. It was so hot when it shot its fourth and last 3-pointer of the night in the fourth quarter. An audible gasp of anticipation hissed for a shooter who only makes a third of his attempts this season.

He led an experiment in which Lakers Bank left understaffed Suns Bank 62-36. Anthony Davis led all goalscorers with 25 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists to win Phoenix for the Lakers’ second win in a row.

Rondo was the most controversial Lakers player among fans, especially at times when there has been a lull in the past two months. On social media, the screaming peaked after shortening his minutes, even though trainer Frank Vogel supported him and maintained his role.

It felt like a possible turning point when Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hosted Darren Collison, who was considering a comeback from retirement. In a surreal moment, Collison’s image shot over the jumbotron and was briefly celebrated by the crowd, knowing that a potential recruit was making a decision – and possibly taking on the backup point guard role that Rondo had previously held.

In the following days, Collison decided to stay retired. Rondo decided to take action against Phoenix.

The often criticized point guard completed a one-man rally in the second quarter, throwing back an 8-0 run with three pointers and a finger roll layup. The suns gave him plenty of space on the 3-point line and he looked comfortable enough to meet his wide-open views from below.

By the end of his 14-minute first-half break, Rondo had accumulated 15 points and three assists, the Lakers had climbed 11 points, and the crowd – who had already brought him a few boos at their last home game – applauded politely when he checked out.

It happened one night when the Lakers, who had lost three of their last four at Staples, needed help. LeBron James had a relatively memorable game where 16 shots were required to get 17 points and where he only had one turnover (eight) less than his Assist Total (nine). It was the third game in a row in which James had made at least six sales, an inevitable companion of a night on which he completed impressively difficult outlet passes for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis.

The Suns were far from playing with a full deck: Aron Baynes, Dario Saric, and Frank Kaminsky were already out, and DeAndre Ayton was shut out hours before the jump. Phoenix had to play with Cheick Diallo as the starting center.

Thye felt the rush of the Lakers: The home team made 30 rebounds more than the Suns. Phoenix was also surpassed in color 58-38. Dwight Howard had another double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds), Kyle Kuzma got energy from the bank (nine points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Avery Bradley continued a hot streak (3 for 4 from deep, 12 Points) ).

The biggest problem, however, was the disappearance of Devin Booker, which was enveloped by Lakers defenders all evening. The all-star nudge was only 2 for 11 from the field with 10 points.

The Lakers won their 40th game of the season before the All-Star break, which they had not played since the 2009/10 season.

James passed another milestone in the third quarter, becoming number 5 among the NBA leaders in free throws, overtaking Michael Jordan (7,327). No. 4 is Oscar Robertson with 7,694.

More about this story.

