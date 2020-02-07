Ronan Farrow's audio book performance “Catch and Kill” offers impressions and accents

Advertisement

Ronan Farrow shares the talent of film star mother Mia for the drama, as if it creates a whirlwind on social media for his audiobook performance of “Catch and Kill”.

The Pulitzer winner uses many voices and his personal one to behave in the e-book. He not only speaks Harvey Weinstein, but also the idiots that Weinstein sent out to spy on him, and plays his personal fiancé Jon Lovett.

There are also Farrows accents for Ukrainians, Cockney and Aussie as well as numerous female voices. (According to Selection, Farrow defines: “I used to work as a voice actor in my job.”) While some mocked the broadcast on social media, at least one tweeter wrote that Farrow “deserves a damn Grammy for studying.”

Farrow offers its producers Lisa Cahn and Christine Farrell credit points – and their hours of “fine-tuning performance and manufacturing”.

He added on Twitter: “We love audio books and wanted ‘Catch and Kill’ to present itself as a listening experience – just like the printed e-book as visible with its illustrations.” Another tweeter asked Lovett – whom was the co-moderator “Pod Save America” ​​- makes a cameo that only takes place under the instruction: “Ronan makes an impression and it’s good.”