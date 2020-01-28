Advertisement

Senator Mitt Romney is being followed by reporters when he arrives in Washington on January 24, 2020, on the fourth day of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Erin Scott / Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said Monday it was “increasingly likely” that there would be enough Republican votes to call former White House national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate trial.

“I think it is becoming more likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear about John Bolton,” Romney told reporters. “I’ve spoken to others who have spoken about it.”

Romney did not specify which senators he thought would vote for Bolton’s testimony. Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) said in early January that she was working with a “relatively small group” of GOP senators to allow witnesses to the trial.

Romney’s comments came after a report from the New York Times on Sunday that Bolton wrote in his upcoming book that President Trump had told the former adviser that he had imposed military aid on Ukraine because the country committed to alleging corruption against Joe and Examine Hunter Biden. Republican senators canceled a scheduled press conference on Monday morning.

President Trump has repeatedly denied requesting an investigation into the Bidens in exchange for the release of military aid. Trump also denied Bolton’s allegation on Sunday night.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about it at the time of his very public dismissal, ”the president wrote on Twitter. “When John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book.”

Last Friday, GOP Senate advisors said that Democrats would probably not be able to get the votes they need to get witnesses to testify. The Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority, which is why the Democrats must convince four Republican senators to get enough votes to summon witnesses.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.

