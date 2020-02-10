Advertisement

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their debut album Hope Downs in June 2018. Filled with hooks and impeccably written songs that were advanced on the band’s three guitar arrangements, it proved to be one of the most repeatable debuts of late. Since then the band released the single “In The Capital” / “Read My Mind” last April and toured tirelessly. At some point it seems that they also had some time to work on new music.

Today Rolling Blackouts are back with a new single called “Cars In Space”. According to Fran Keaney, the song traces “the swirling words and thoughts before separation”. Musically, “Cars In Space” has all of these striking RBCF elements – vocals and guitar are layered on top of each other, an ability to move forward persistently, yet precisely, so that the song climbs gradually and climatically until the end. Like many of her singles, it is so well made that it initially sounds like another reliable RBCF composition before getting stuck in your head again and again.

“Cars In Space” is accompanied by a music video by Julia Jacklin and Nick McKinlay. It takes place in a press release known as a “typical Australian drive-in”. Check out the below.

TOUR DATES:

14.2. – Perth, AU @ Perth Festival

03/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Nine Lives Festival

14.3. – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (with Pixies)

15.3. – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (with Pixies)

18.3. – Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival

28.03. – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival

22.5. – Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival

23.05. – London, UK @ All Points East

24.05. – Warrington, UK @ Neighborhood Weekender

26.05. – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

30.05. – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

1.6. – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/12 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/13 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

“Cars In Space” is now available from Sub Pop.