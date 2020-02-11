Advertisement

A crowded boat with around 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps has sunk in the Bay of Bengal. At least 16 people died, Bangladeshi officials said.

The coast guard, marine divers and other rescuers recovered the bodies of 14 women, a child and a man after the wooden boat capsized off St. Martin, the island’s top elected official said on Tuesday.

Noor Ahmed said 62 refugees on the boat survived. They were persuaded by traffickers to get on the boat on their way to Malaysia, he said.

Iqbal Hossain, an additional chief of police in Cox ‘Bazar, said the overcrowding capsized the boat and may have carried additional cargo.

Hossain said the bodies were sent to nearby Shah Porir Island and the rescue operation continued. He didn’t give an exact number of how many people were missing.

Traffickers usually attract refugees by promising a better life abroad. Many previous attempts to illegally travel by boat have been thwarted by the coast guards.

Since August 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from neighboring Myanmar to Bangladesh to flee tough military action.

Myanmar has long claimed that the Rohingya are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, making them practically stateless.