A soldier who shot 26 people in a Thai mall was killed by the police after an overnight siege.

According to Reuters, eight people were held hostage by the armed man in Nkhon Ratchasim City. Dozens more were detained for hours on Saturday evening when the police tried to regain control of the seven-story building.

A police officer was killed during the raid, it was confirmed. “He was hit and, unfortunately, couldn’t make it,” said Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s health minister.

Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantrawanich, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, named the shooter Jakrapanth Thomma, who was a sergeant major. According to the Associated Press, officials said he was upset about a financial dispute.

The attack began late Saturday afternoon when the armed man shot people at an army barracks and killed the commanding officer of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. Thomma, who witnessed the attacks on social media live, stole weapons, ammunition and a vehicle before driving into the city center and shooting at people in and around Terminal 21 shopping center. “I can’t run away because I don’t know where the shooter is. I’m here with about 20 people,” said a man who called himself Mr. Green on Saturday at the mall’s Thai state broadcaster MCOT.

Another woman, Ms. Uam, said she was hiding with 30 people in a storage room, where they stayed for about six hours with the lights off. “We turned off all of our phones. Nobody posted anything on social media, ”she said to Thairath TV. She was able to escape later around 11 p.m. local time.

Pictures taken early in the morning on Sunday showed crowds of people, some with children, running out of the mall when the police secured parts of the mall. Gunfire could be heard inside the building where the gunman was hiding in the basement.

On Sunday morning, officials said that 51 people were injured and 21 were being hospitalized. Thomma has also reportedly shot a Buddhist temple before opening fire in Terminal 21.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family have just left the mall. “At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there,” she added.

Images taken during the attack in the mall, apparently, showed people running from the stands to take cover. “I heard the gunfire around 5pm,” added Uam. Then a crowd started to run. I could see it clearly because I was in front of the mall. I saw him shoot and I saw him in front of the parking lot, where he later took a selfie that he had posted on Facebook. “

CCTV images showed the shooter walking through an empty area of ​​the mall with a rifle in his soldier’s uniform.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

Videos made by eyewitnesses on the main street outside the mall heard the sound of repeated shots. During the attack, the shooter posted pictures and videos to his Facebook page, which was later removed. Faceboook said in a statement: “There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack. “

The city of Nkhon Ratchasim, also known as Korat, is more than 250 km from Bangkok.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, but such attacks are rare outside the far south, where the uprising has been going on for decades.