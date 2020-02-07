Advertisement

From the Associated Press

MAMARONECK, NY – Roger Kahn, the writer who played memoirs and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers in The Boys of Summer, has died. He was 92 years old.

Son Gordon Kahn said his father died on Thursday in a care facility in Mamaroneck.

The author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, Kahn, was best known for the best-seller from 1972, who illuminated his relationship with his father through their shared love for the Dodgers, an object of nostalgia for the many fans interested in changing the Teams mourned Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

“At a time in life when you were finished with childhood but you still haven’t figured out how to be a man, I was lucky enough to travel with the most beautiful teams,” wrote Kahn.

“The Boys of Summer” was a story about lost teenagers, except for the title, which was later borrowed for a successful Don Henley song about a man who longs for his past. Kahn’s book moved back and forth between the early 1950s when he treated the Dodgers for the New York Herald Tribune and 20 years later when some were sick (Jackie Robinson), bitter (Carl Furillo) or in a wheelchair (Roy Campanella) were. ,

The book was an instant success, although Kahn was criticized for sentimentalizing his story.

“Here’s a book that I managed to do despite almost everything,” wrote Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, a late book critic of the New York Times.

Kahn began his successful career as a copy boy for the Tribune in 1948 and soon became a baseball writer. He worked under the famous sports editor Stanley Woodward. He remembered Woodward as “a miracle” that once freed a writer from using the “spine” cliché by asking him “to go up in the stands and ask each of these fans if his spine was actually tingling.”

He started writing about the Dodgers in 1952. At 26, he was the newspaper’s prominent sports reporter, earned a $ 10,000 salary, and also reported on the city’s other teams, the Giants and the Yankees.

In 1956 he was appointed sports editor for Newsweek magazine and worked for the Saturday Evening Post from 1963 to 1969. He also wrote for Esquire, Time and Sports Illustrated.

Kahn’s sports writing often included social issues, especially race. He wrote extensively about Robinson and his efforts to break the color of baseball, and the two made a long friendship.

“A man who applauded Robinson didn’t feel like commenting on school integration or open apartments. But for a moment he had simply accepted Robinson as a ball player in his hometown, ”Kahn once wrote. “To ignore color for a moment means to refrain from old prejudices, old hatred. This is not a path that many sit back on. “

When Kahn was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, baseball commissioner Bud Selig called him “an icon of our game”.

Among Kahn’s other sports books: 2004s “October Men: Reggie Jackson, George Steinbrenner, Billy Martin and the Wondrous End of the Yankees 1978”, 1986s “Joe and Marilyn: A Memory of Love” and 1999s “A Flame of Pure Fire”: Jack Dempsey and the wild 20s. “

A book caused constant embarrassment: Kuhn worked with Pete Rose on the authorized autobiography “Pete Rose: My Story” in 1989. Top league leader Rose had recently been banned from baseball for betting on games, insisting that the allegations were false.

But Rose admitted years later that he had played. Kahn said his “first reaction was to reach for the Barf bag.”

“I am sorry I ever read the book,” Kahn told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. “It turns out that Pete Rose was Vietnam’s ball player. He once told me he was the best baseball – Ambassador that ever existed. I thought about it and wondered why we didn’t send him to Iran. “

Kahn also wrote two novels and two non-fiction books that had nothing to do with sports: 1968 “The Passionate People: What It Means To Be A Jew In America” ​​and 1970 “The Battle For Morningside Heights: Why Students Rebel”. He maintained a friendship with the poet Robert Frost, whom he profiled in the Saturday Evening Post.

He later taught writing at various colleges and lectured at the universities of Yale, Princeton and Columbia. In 2004 he was an Ottaway Endowed Professor of Journalism at New York State University in New Paltz for one semester.

Kahn was born in Brooklyn on October 31, 1927, and inherited his love of baseball from his father, who played third base for City College.

“There was no one I liked to talk to as much as that green-eyed, heavily armed, gentle, violent, bearded, long-ball hitting, walking lexicon that was my father,” he wrote in 1997 in “Memories of Summer.” “

Kahn lived in Stone Ridge in New York’s Hudson Valley.

A funeral will be held in Katonah, New York on February 10.

Former Associated Press writer Jessica M. Pasko wrote this report.