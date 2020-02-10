Advertisement

At the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Roger Deakins was recognized as the best cameraman for the film “1917”. The well-respected cameraman thanked the entire cast of the film and gave the director Sam Mendes a special mention for the support.

With the British actors George MacKay and Dean Charles, director Sam Mendes’ epic war drama ‘1917’ was nominated for a number of top prizes, including the categories Best Film and Best Director.

‘1917’ also won an Oscar for the best visual effects. ‘1917’ received the highest awards at the Golden Globes in early January, including the best awards for directors and dramas. In the meantime, Oscars 2020 also honored Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland in the “Best Film Editing” category for the film “Ford vs. Ferrari”.

