Rockies enter the spring with unfortunate Nolan Arenado after no major movements

DENVER – Unfortunate All-Star Lazy Fools – 1st Impactful Free Agents Signed – 0

This is the point balance for the Colorado Rockies situation, which may turn into a possibly tense spring training.

In the off-season there was a gap between third-division all-star Nolan Arenado and the front office (more precisely, general manager Jeff Bridich). The reasons seem to be the Rockies’ reluctance to revise the team in any way after a gloomy 71: 91 season. In addition, Arenado’s name kept appearing in trade rumors.

All of this led to Arenado recently saying he didn’t feel respected. The five-time All-Star approved an eight-year, $ 260 million contract with the Rocky Mountains last February. He can withdraw from the contract after the 2021 season and become a free agent.

Fences may now need to be repaired. Bud Black, manager of the Rockies, suggested that returning to the diamond this spring could be the perfect way.

“The players are wired to play,” said Black. “As soon as we’re in camp, the focus will be on baseball.”

The Rockies were calm all winter, despite a dreary season that ended their two-year playoff series. They bet they resemble the 17’s and 18’s teams that did the postseason, and not the 19’s version that spent more days in last place (66) than the first (three, all drawn) in NL West. They ended up in fourth place.

“We will learn from our successes and failures,” said left-handed Kyle Freeland, who finished fourth from 18 to 3: 11 in 19 in the NL Cy Young poll. “It’s time to win.”

NEW LOOK

The Rockies decided to stay with their core group this season instead of chasing well-known players. You haven’t added a front starter, reliever, or catcher.

They bring a familiar face back to 36-year-old right-handed Ubaldo Jimenez, who has received an invitation to spring training. Since September 2017 he has not been with the majors and since July 2011 he has not been with the Rocky Mountains.

He has long been a fan favorite at Coors Field. Jimenez was contracted as a teenager from Colorado and became a 19-game winner for Colorado in 2010.

In order to get back on the track, the Rockies rely on injury-free seasons from players like all-star outfielder David Dahl, who was limited to 100 games due to an abdominal strain and a high sprain in the right ankle. He produced at an elite level when he was healthy.

TO SEE ROOKIES

Outfielder Sam Hilliard was recalled by Triple-A Albuquerque on August 27 and made his debut in the Major League. He met .273 and seven Homer in 77 At-Bats. He also had 35 homers with Albuquerque.

THEY ARE SET

Infield. Especially if Daniel Murphy can deliver. The Rockies have an infield that includes seven-time gold glove winner Arenado in third place, All-Star Trevor Story in second place, Ryan McMahon in second place and Murphy in first place. Murphy broke his left index finger earlier in the season and was not the same in his first season with the Rocky Mountains. Its average of 0.279 was the lowest since ’09.

YOU ARE NOT

The pitching staff. All of it.

A young rotation that was shot in 46 quality levels was the second smallest in franchise history (27 in ’12). The bullpen had an ERA of 5.14 when high-priced helpers Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee struggled at times. The team detained right-handed Scott Oberg, who signed a three-year contract for $ 13 million. He could be all the closer.

ON DECK

It could become a dramatic source if the sharpness between Arenado and the front office continues to swell. If the Rockies start slowly, trade rumors will undoubtedly increase. The team opened the season on March 26 in San Diego as part of a seven-game trip.

“Last year was tough,” said Story, who recently signed a $ 27.5 million two-year contract to avoid arbitration. “The years before were good. You have to see it somehow bigger. “

