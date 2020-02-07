Rockets take a small ball to another level

Advertisement

Super small, super effective: A fascinating basketball game broke out last night after the trading deadline, which was an elite Lakers team that beat opponents with bloody front-court attacks and a Rockets team that basically said Clint Capela exchanged, and didn’t bother to buy a center to replace him, that it was terrible that a real tall man was needed more. And lo and behold, this fascinating experiment from Houston started rousing when the missiles defeated Lakers 121-111 in Los Angeles and James Harden, who had 14 points, completely stinked on the 3-of-10 shoot for the evening.

Of course, the Capela missiles did not lose for nothing. His successor, Robert Covington, is the prototype of the modern 3-and-D grand piano. He made an excellent debut in Rockets, dropping 14 points from the bank, which meant eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. 16 in 30 minutes. Covington’s production resembled an improved version of the production Houston used to exit Trevor Ariza, which the team has been sorely missing since the experienced striker left.

We’ll see how this great experiment affects the missiles, and there will likely be nights when they’ll take minutes from Tyson Chandler, Isaiah Hartenstein, or the newly acquired Bruno Caboclo. Regardless, it looks like Houston could turn into a must-watch team just to see if the next extreme of small ball basketball is actually able to get out.

MINNESOTA GETS YOUR GUY: After what felt like an eternity of rumored interest, the Timberwolves finally traded for D’Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins, a protected first-round collector and a second-round collector to the Warriors to get their husband.

Karl-Anthony Towns seems happy (he couldn’t say that much this season) to play with his friend now and wait for Russell to arrive at the airport. It will be fascinating to see how this partnership develops.

A SHOCKER: Shortly before the close of trading, almost nobody thought that Andre Drummond would be treated. Detroit’s asking price was too high and competitors were not interested. So what happened?

A non-competing Cavs team made an absolutely stunning trade for the two-time All-Star, which was insanely cheap and cost only Cleveland Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round goal. The Pistons were reportedly concerned that Drummond could choose the last year of his 2021-22 contract and decided to send him away for next to nothing. Who knows? Kevin Love and Drummond could be fun.

RICH GET RICHER: The Los Angeles Clippers emerged victorious in the Marcus Morris competition and landed in exchange for Moe Harkless, their selection for the first round in 2020, a replacement option for the first round in 2021 and a selection for the second round, the down-to-earth power. Morris’ shooting and his defensive versatility will make an already scary Clippers team even more scary.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers, who made no move yesterday, pulled out of the race after realizing it would have cost them Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and Draft Capital. Firm decision.

ONE FOR TWO: The Heat started trading and hoped to land both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, but landed there in a duel, earning the MVP for the 2015 final and missing the Italian sniper. The problem with Gallinari was not Oklahoma City’s asking price, but 31-year-old Swingman, who wanted a long-term extension from Miami that Heat could not offer because he had an almost maximum space requirement available for the post-2021 season.

In addition to landing Iguodala, the heat also brought Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill out of Memphis and sent away two of their worst contracts, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Maybe not the day Miami was hoping for, but still a very productive trading date for the Heat.

FORMER LOTTERY SELECTION WANTS OUT? Reports emerged yesterday that Lauri Marquis wanted to disappear from Chicago. The bulls are a mess right now.

FULL OVERVIEW: Our own Alex Kennedy is accompanied by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post to analyze every step that was taken on the reporting date. Enjoy listening.

ON TO BUY: Given the trading deadline, it is now time for teams to enter the buyout market to improve their squad. We have resolved some of the top people that might be available.

