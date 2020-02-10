Rock daughter Simone Johnson signs with WWE NXT

Advertisement

The Rock has big shoes to fill, but his daughter Simone seems ready for the task.

Simone Johnson is the daughter of The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She is now 18 years old and has already been spotted in the WWE Performance Center. Now the company has officially announced that Dwayne Johnson’s daughter has started training as a WWE superstar.

BREAKING: @SimoneGJohnson, daughter of @TheRock and @DanyGarciaCo, contacted the WWE Performance Center to begin training. #WWENow @WWEPC

Simone Johnson could eventually become the first fourth generation superstar in WWE history. She still has a long way to go, but it sounds like she’s focused and wants to be part of her family heritage as a sports entertainer.

