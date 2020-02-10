Rock daughter Simone Johnson reacts to the signing of the WWE

Advertisement

Simone Johnson started her journey today to become a WWE superstar. She gets a lot of attention because her father is The Rock.

Johnson understands how big this opportunity is. She tweeted that her dream was coming true. She has huge shoes to fill, but Simone is “indescribably grateful” for the chance to prove herself.

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and was determined to make this dream come true – this is for you. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am ready to follow it.

Simone Johnson also replied to Triple H’s tweet about her signature. She said, “Thank you very much. I am very grateful for that. “

We have to see what happens to Simone Johnson in the WWE. It seems like she can start well with the right attitude.

Let us do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7

– 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.