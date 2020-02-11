Advertisement

NEW YORK :

Are you concerned about the spread of the coronavirus? A five-foot (1.5 meter) promoter could have your answer.

The friendly-faced robot rolled into Times Square on Monday to receive information about the new virus.

Curious passers-by stopped, filled out a short questionnaire on an iPad-like touchscreen attached to the robot’s chest, and even had a conversation with the machine.

Promobot was developed by a Philadelphia-based startup that manufactures autonomous service robots for businesses and is operated by a group of Russians.

“We have developed special software for the detection of coronavirus symptoms,” the company’s chief business development officer, Oleg Kivorkutsev, told Reuters.

“We understand how important this problem is, how nervous people are, people are afraid of it, but if they understand a few simple things, such as what symptoms coronavirus has, what they should do to prevent it, everything becomes everything will be good and everyone will be happy. “

The robot does not recognize the virus. A question is asked as to whether a person has common symptoms such as fever and the person has to press “Yes” or “No” on the touch screen, after which they receive a soothing message when they choose “No”.

“This thing is very smart. It’s really very smart,” said Tara Healy, who visited New York from London.

Others were not so easy to impress. “A bit mental,” said Thomas McAlinden from Scotland. “But summarize New York for me.”

