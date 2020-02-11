Advertisement

Wall Street is now showing new signs of robot domination, in the form of machine stock analysts making more profitable investment decisions than people. This is at least the result of one of the first studies on this subject, the preliminary results of which were published in January.

Buy recommendations from robo-analysts that are said to mimic what traditional equity research departments do, but are faster and cheaper in the long run than their flesh-and-blood colleagues, said Indiana University professors.

“The use of this technology to make investment recommendations or perform investment analysis is becoming increasingly important,” said Kenneth Merkley, associate professor of accounting and one of the authors, over the phone.

Advertisement

It is controversial whether it is critical for human analysts to get the right stock calls. Wall Street Research departments perform a variety of functions, including connecting investors to company executives and collecting profit and other company data. While their buy, sell, and hold recommendations can still draw attention and move stocks, the number of clients making investment decisions is likely to be limited.

The study looked at a small and still largely experimental industry of fintech companies that believed that digital technology did a better job of making recommendations on justice than humans. While all analysts use computers, a handful of startups have examined whether programs can handle every aspect of the stock selection process.

One company whose data was included in the study, New Constructs, uses robo-analysts to collect everything from profit and loss accounts and balance sheets to the footnotes at the end of the reports to make recommendations, said CEO David Trainer.

“We don’t create a mood, we do not create dynamics, we do not, as I would call it, do all of these sexy, short-term metrics,” said Trainer in a telephone interview. reworked analytical care that you can bring into your process with little to no effort. “

Trainers clients – quant funds, consulting firms, IRAs and asset managers, among others – can access the services for approximately $ 10 to $ 15,000, depending on the type of investigation.

The Indiana University study analyzed over 76,000 reports from seven different roboanalyst companies between 2003 and 2018. Among other things, it was found that automated services are more likely to achieve sales ratings (as opposed to holds and buys) than traditional companies. They also review their reports more frequently and may be better able to accommodate large and complex company information, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The authors compared the recommendations of roboanalysts with those of traditional analysts, which are part of the institutional brokers’ estimation system. They omitted breakpoints in their long-term analysis because, according to Merkley, these recommendations are less viable.

Since roboanalysts are not prejudiced and have no conflict of interests, they lead to a more balanced distribution of ratings, according to the authors, which included Braiden Coleman and Joseph Pacelli. While traditional analysts are actively working to maintain senior management relationships, robots are not committed to the same conventions. Your calls may not be as well received as people at first, but the recommendations can generate “substantial returns for individual investors,” they said.

In addition to New Constructs, the researchers analyzed recommendations from companies such as Minkabu, Rapid Ratings and TheStreet.com, which overlapped those of traditional analysts.

The overall pool of robo-analysts’ excellent recommendations came from more than 30% of buy recommendations compared to 47% from traditional analysts (the total number of excellent recommendations from traditional analysts was five times that of robots). About a quarter of the machine’s recommendations fell in the sales category, compared to 6% for humans.

Traditional analysts have been under pressure lately – machines have done a lot of the work, while investors are increasingly stacking up in passive funds. According to Wells Fargo Securities, automation could reduce the number of employees on Wall Street and in the banking sector by around 200,000 in the next ten years.

“What we’re seeing is that these banks’ research budgets are being limited and the value proposition of stock analysis on the sell side is being reconsidered – for us, this industry is ripe for disruption,” Merkley said of these disruptions because you are likely to do things at a lower cost and in a larger size Scale can do. “

Robo analysts differ from their more well-known counterparts, the robo consultants – shops like Betterment that use algorithms to provide automated financial planning services. However, there is skepticism on Wall Street. Opponents argue that machines are unable to parse differentiated discussions about calls to profits or to hold discussions with management. The New Constructs trainer says the opposite is the case: robots can analyze huge amounts of data, including transcripts of conversations, at a much faster rate.

“However, as long as there are still people who need human interaction, who speak to management, who speak about the industry, and who need to do this for the buyer side, the seller side will still be there,” said Merkley.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Robo-Analysts