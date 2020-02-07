Advertisement

Actress Robin Givens says Kobe Bryant’s tragic death has intensified in her. This point is the only factor that you may not be able to get back with the ones you like.

Laker’s legend Kobe BryantThe premature passing of a helicopter crash at the age of 41 has noticed so many people that they should be worth their time with these people they love. actress Robin Givens, 55, come HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that his tragic death together with her 20-year-old son contributed to a dialogue William Givens Jensen about how much time with family members is probably the most valuable factor. We spoke to her about the American Coronary Heart Affiliation’s Go Crimson for Ladies Crimson Costume Assortment on February 5, which marked the start of New York Trend Week.

“I used to talk to my teenage son, who is 20 years old, and you just realize that it is important to take time. With yoga – also because it’s physical, that’s my way of slowing down time. I am old enough to have misplaced some people in my life and as a society we have experienced the shock [of Kobe’s death] The factor that you may not be able to get is the time with the people you like The feeling of spending time with the people you like is crucial, ”she told us.

Kobe, his 13 year old daughter Giannaand 7 others were killed when the helicopter they flew crashed directly into a hill in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020 in a foggy climate when Oaks, CA, when the tragedy occurred. It became a heartbreaking reminder of how fragile life is and how suddenly it may end.

Robin Givens did everything on the catwalk for the American Coronary Heart Affiliation’s “Go Crimson for Ladies Crimson Costume Assortment” on February 5th. The event started with the New York Trend Week. Photo credit: SplashNews.

Kobe’s spouse VanessaThe 37-year-old had to endure the double tragedy of dropping her almost 20-year-old husband and one of her four daughters. Now she and Natalia17 Bianka, 3 and capriIt takes seven months to spend the rest of their days without two valued family members. Vanessa processed some of her grief through Instagram. On February 5, she published a photo of a smiling Kobe and wrote, “I miss you very much. # handsome # sweet # humorous # foolish # loving man ❤️I miss you and say “Bonjourno principessa / reina”.

Later that day, she shared films of Gianna’s memorial at her college, where she took off her basketball jersey. After a photo from the homage, she wrote: “My Gianna. God, I miss you. I am so happy to have seen your attractive face and wonderful smile for 13 years. I want it to be until my last breath. Mom loves you to the moon and again. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️. “