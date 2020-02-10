Advertisement

Political junkies, mark your calendar: Certain lawyer Robert Mueller will testify in an open session on Wednesday, July 17, to two U.S. committees that were introduced on Tuesday.

Mueller, who has authored the Mueller report, which examined Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections (and President Trump’s alleged links to those efforts), will testify, according to a summons issued by the chairman of the House Justice Committee, Jerrold Nadler, and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, in 2016, made a joint statement.

“According to the subpoenas issued by the judiciary and the House Everlasting Choose Committee of Intelligence, special attorney Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify earlier than any committee on July 17,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“Individuals have asked to hear from the lawyer immediately to find out what he and his group are investigating, uncovering, and about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the acceptance and use of that support by the Trump marketing campaign, and President Trump and his Have ruled out the interference with the investigation of this attack by the employees, “the statement continued before coming to the conclusion:” We look ahead to listen to his testimony like everyone else. “

Mueller’s television statement follows an already crowded television week in which Emmy nominations appear a day earlier on Tuesday, July 16, and the San Diego Comedian-Con starts on Thursday, July 18, and runs until Sunday, July 21. July works.