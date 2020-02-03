Robert Mueller: Watch the live stream with Special Counsel's statements about President Trump, influencing the election

Advertisement

After the return of Stranger Issues and Veronica Mars, the third most anticipated television event comes in summer. On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify earlier than a pair of U.S. home committees in an open session.

The statement, which is broadcast on all major information networks, begins before the Justice Committee in Japan at 8:30 a.m. and can focus on the disability of the judiciary. Mueller is then earlier than the Home Intelligence Committee at lunchtime, with a focus on Russia’s influence over the 2016 elections.

In June, it was confirmed for the first time that Mueller, who wrote the Mueller report examining Russia’s efforts to intervene in the 2016 elections (and President Trump’s achievable link to those efforts), testified in a joint statement by the Justice Committee would chair Jerrold Nadler and chair of the Home Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff.

Advertisement

“Individuals have asked the Special Counsel to listen directly so that they can see what he and his associates have investigated, exposed, and decided about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the acceptance, and use of that support by the Trump marketing campaign and President Trump The hindrance to the investigation of this attack by his staff, ”the claim said. “We stay up to listen to his testimony, like all individuals.”

Müller was due to testify on July 17, but a week after Müller had reached an agreement with the committees for internal democrats, intelligence and justice, the proceedings were postponed again. In return for this delay, Müller agreed to extend the processing time for questions by one hour.

In the Stay Stream above, press PLAY (courtesy of CBS Information) and then talk about the testimony in feedback.