The experienced television actor Robert Conrad died at the age of 84.

“He has had a wonderfully long life, and although the household is sad from his death, he will remain relentless,” said household spokesman Jeff Ballard in an announcement to Folks.com. No other details had been out there immediately.

Conrad’s long-time television career began with one-shots in a collection comparable to Bat Masterson, Maverick, and Lawman, before starring in Reverse Anthony Eisley in the ABC detective collection Hawaiian Eye, which spanned four seasons (from 1959 to 1963). A few years later, he headed The Wild Wild West, a science fiction / western collection that ran on CBS for four seasons (and a lengthy, later, budget-hung functional flop by Will Smith).

Conrad Main then played Greg “Pappy” Boyington on Baa Baa Black Sheep, while also appearing in NBC’s Centennial mini-series. His various TV sources included A Man called Sloane, Excessive Mountain Rangers, Jesse Hawkes and Excessive Sierra Search and Rescue. Most recently, he was a guest in an episode of Simply Shoot Me from 1999, although he apparently has (according to IMDb) a visitor spot for the upcoming restart of Nash Bridges in a can.

Conrad was also quite famous for the collection of Battle of the Community Stars’ internetworking competitors, and typically served as an intimidating team captain who expanded his Pitchman status for Eveready, the place in a collection of commercials he had dared to do Knocking battery off his shoulder.