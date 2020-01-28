Robert Burns: The Scots are right to worship their national poet

Advertisement

It was bizarre. The deafening bagpipe stopped acting – wasn’t he in Braveheart? – began desperately to stab a pillow that looked like a plastic pillow. His gray gut spilled, and the thespian, dressed in a tartan skirt and wool socks, made startling noises and occasionally spat out a sentence or two in English (something about “bubbling guts”). As if this wasn’t annoying enough, it turned out that the stage set – a “haggis” – was edible: the dinner was served with beets and mashed potatoes. , , , So I imagined the uninitiated to experience the evening.

Complete with free glasses of Aberlour Whiskey (too much of the honey-colored, and you’ll blow your own), a live Cèilidh band, and – yes – the Braveheart guy, Burns Night at Harvard Club, was just one of countless dinners around the globe in memory of the life and work of the Scottish national poet. It may seem ridiculous to non-native speakers, but it isn’t.

Robert Burns was born in Ayrshire on January 25, 1759 and died in Dumfries in 1796. He was the son of a farmer and his formal education was limited. He grew up with Shakespeare, Milton and Dryden and heard Scottish folklore. As a romantic and revolutionary, Burns has won many enemies and friends in his life. His poems showed an extraordinary breadth and depth, from acrid political satire to sincere rural people.

It is impossible for anyone who grew up in Scotland to avoid burns. In elementary school there were annual competitions for those who remember his poems and who can memorize his songs. And I studied in the English department of the University of St. Andrews under the guidance of his biographer Robert Crawford. That’s why it seems to me that one evening a year Burns only scratches the surface.

As with all Scots, Burns sensitivity was shaped by the landscapes in which he grew up. He was a romantic, so he adored the natural world. He was also very class-conscious and was always on the side of the outsider. This can also be seen in his rustic and rural poems. Like To a Mouse (more on this here), written in the Scottish dialect, in which a ploughman who accidentally shows up a mouse nest takes pity on the “small, slim, cowardly, timeless beast” and asks him to think about “nature” social union ”, ie mortality:

But Mousie, you’re not your trail,

In order to prove foresight, the following can be in vain:

The best plans for mice and men

Gear aft agley,

We are nothing but grief and pain

To the joy of the promise!

(Emphasis added)

(Of course, American readers will recognize the highlighted lines from John Steinbeck’s novel of the same name.)

Burns was both a songwriter and a poet. Which is hardly surprising given the innate poetry of his verses. His “Auld Lang Syne” is the most sung song in English apart from “Happy Birthday”. In the years before his death, he collected and wrote the texts for traditional Scottish airs. Many of them are in two collections: Johnson’s The Scots Musical Museum (1787-1803) and the first five volumes of Thomson’s A Select Collection of Original Scottish Airs for the Voice (1793-1818). My personal favorite is “A red, red rose. “

O my luv is like a red, red rose

That was created in June.

O my luv is like the melody

That is played sweetly in the melody.

This is also Bob Dylan’s favorite, who described the poem as the greatest influence on his own songwriting. Even though he wrote well about love, Burns himself was a cruel and unfaithful lover. So much so that he has come under the (anachronistic) fire of the Me Too movement in recent years.

Burns was a deeply political thinker. His “Scots Wha Hae” (Scots, the) have served as Scotland’s unofficial national anthem for years and are a defiant statement against English tyranny. After William Wallace led the Scots to an unbelievable victory at the Battle of Stirling Bridge, he was finally captured and cruelly executed. The King of England, Edward I, then abolished the Kingdom of Scotland in 1305. But the Scots had other ideas. Undeterred, they crowned Robert Bruce King of Scotland in 1307, who then led them to the Battle of Bannockburn:

Through the suffering and pain of oppression!

Through your sons in submissive chains!

We will drain our favorite veins,

But they should be free!

Put down the proud usurpers!

Tyrants fall in every enemy!

Freedom is in every stroke! –

Let’s do or die!

Burns first sent the song to his publisher George Thomas in late August 1793, entitled “Robert Bruce’s March to Bannockburn”, and attributed it to Bruce’s “glorious struggle for freedom”, which was associated with the brilliant ideas of some other struggles of the same kind, not quite that old. “This is seen by the interpreters as a covert expression of his sympathy for the French Revolution.

Burns’ sympathy for the American Revolution undoubtedly helps explain his legacy here. In the United States, Burns has more stature than any American poet. Abraham Lincoln was able to recite much of his work from memory. And Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that Burns “made this Lowland Scotch a Doric dialect of fame. It is the only example in the history of a language made classic by a single man’s genius. “

So why maintain bizarre traditions to honor a dead poet? It may seem banal, but the character John Keating introduced to the Dead Poets Society was more or less right when he said, “No matter what you are told, words and ideas can change the world.” Even after hundreds of years. Besides, who doesn’t like Haggis?

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow for Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She comes from Glasgow, Scotland and is a trained singer.

