Rob Thomas, boss of Veronica Mars, says Finale Twist in season 4 was necessary to save the show

The next story consists of giant spoilers from the Hulu finale Veronica Mars Resuscitation – do it at your own risk

Veronica Mars overlord Rob Thomas is aware that he has another metaphorical goal in mind. Either way, he’s the man who murdered Logan Echolls in the final moments of the Hulu revival with eight episodes of Veronica Mars. “I’m not nervous about my private security,” he says with a nervous giggle. I am fully ready for some followers to get a robust response to our activities. I am of high quality. However, I will have made a very unhealthy bet if the followers activate the present in bulk. This will surely be a tedious lesson to learn. “

My recommendation to the infected marshmallows among us: take a deep breath and skim while Thomas explains why he did what he did. (I also spoke to Dohring; these questions and answers will be announced here.)

TVLine | When did you decide to kill Logan?

We knew much earlier than we opened (the revival). Jason Dohring knew he was going into the season. When I called to tell him that (we killed Logan) it was like breaking up with a friend. It was difficult for me to get the phrases out of my mouth. Jason was nice. After all, it stung. He bought why I wanted to do it. He was not feeling well, it was the way we had gone. Anyway, he was beautiful.

TVLine | Why are you doing this?

Kristen (Bell) and I absolutely have to expand on these (limited, self-contained) seasons just like the Sherlock and even the Fargo templates. One is the place, once we all have windows of availability at home, we will come back and do it. The reasoning is that we want to survive as a noir detective gift. And if we saved ourselves from giving a gift that was half teen cleaning soap and half thriller, it could feel like nostalgia. A full thriller gift offers us our greatest chance of survival. I think there is a motive that you don’t see many hard-nosed detectives uncovering the place where the main detective has a boyfriend or girlfriend. it limits your choices. It was like cutting off a link to save a life … I like Jason Dohring. And I like the character of Logan. However, I really feel that if our heroine has no boyfriend or husband, we will do more Veronica Mars.

TVLine | Did you get a pushback from Hulu or Warner Bros.?

No. However, the Hulu executives (visited) the ultimate mix of the ultimate episode that they usually seemed to be, and I, they usually said, “Wow, you’re going to be murdered for it.” It was (intended) more than gallows humor than anyone other review of the plan. People had been on board.

TVLine | You jumped forward 12 months immediately after his death. Why?

Veronika’s voice-over was always up to date. And I hope that the followers who became famous quite early on, “Wait, Veronika’s voice-over in season 4 is all in the past …” We imagined that Veronica had all of these voice-overs 12 months (after his Death) to Logan’s therapist. And one of many reasons is that I want to introduce Neptune 12 months later. I also wanted to create some sort of premonition because I wanted to get viewers to feel that something was unhealthy (would happen). I wish Keith wouldn’t survive. I wish the followers could assume that Veronica was cheating Logan with Leo. I wish they were ready for the shoe to fall. However, I wanted them to really feel like they had come through the forest and then dropped the shoe.

TVLine | My colleague Vlada Gelman told me that Gory Logan said in the third season finale that he was going to die, and Logan cryptically replied that he would “eventually” die.

No … but that can be a crazy story. It’s so funny that it’s best to deliver this. I was just on a European trip with my household and we are in a resort room in Amsterdam and … the season three finale continues. And after I sat down to look at it and bought it on that line, I said, “Holy shit!” I hadn’t considered that when we wrote Season 4. Sure, I noticed it last week and it freaked me out a bit.

TVLine | Last question: Some hopeful supporters say we never saw Logan die. Can you check if it’s useless?

Logan is undoubtedly useless.

How did the rest of the fakes – including Kristen Bell – react to the information about Logan’s death? I requested it from Comedian-Con. Watch the video interview at: