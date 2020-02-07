Roams is planning to conquer one of the best markets in the world

Advertisement

The European digital startup Roams, which specializes in advising more than 8.5 million users in Spain, Mexico and France on telephone and internet services, is being launched in the UK because it is considered one of the most advanced areas in digital terms.

The startup, which has been awarded by several major entities, has chosen the UK market as the next target to compare mobile phone rates.

Advertisement

Why does Roams choose the British market?

One of the main reasons that led Roams to bet on the UK market, where more than 30 mobile and internet companies are currently active, is the number of digital consumers. More than 90% of the British population (66 million inhabitants) use the internet to get information about telephone services.

In Spain (46 million inhabitants), only 54% are digital telephony customers, a figure that, although above the European average (41%), is much lower than that of the British market, which means that the digital culture of the Anglo-Saxon country .

Another factor comes precisely from the web traffic that telephone companies receive every month. Although British users make an average of almost 60 million visits per month to operator websites, this figure is much lower in Spain, at just over 20 million visits. It has therefore been shown that the English market is three times larger than the Spanish market.

Roams is launching initially to compare mobile phone services in the UK on its web platform in a transparent and impartial manner, said Roams CEO Eduardo Delgado, “focused on making the consumer experience and usability optimal.” He added that “every user is served via the internet within 90 seconds”.

What are the main differences between mobile rates in the UK and Spain?

With regard to mobile tariffs, it should be noted in particular that most operators in the UK market offer unlimited data plans designed to allow users to fully enjoy their mobile phones, while in Spain Vodafone is the only company that does this.

Another difference focuses on the services offered. Family plans are being introduced on the UK market to include several additional mobile lines that offer discounts to save money. In some cases the number of connections is already allocated in the offer, while in other cases the consumer has the option to choose both the quantity and the type of tariff included in each offer.

The three types of rates currently offered by telephone companies in the United Kingdom are: contract rate, prepaid rate and rate accompanied by the sale of a smartphone. The latter is one of the most common practices on the English market, something that is also done in Spain, but is usually less common.

Currently Roams, a leading company in the Spanish market, focuses on “competing in a market that is completely immersed in the digital world like the British,” concludes Delgado.