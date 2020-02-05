Road fatalities in Los Angeles remain high, drivers pleaded to stop texting

Advertisement

During the fourth full year of a program designed to eliminate traffic accidents on the streets of Los Angeles, the number of people killed in car accidents remained stubbornly high, according to initial data.

Last year, 244 people were killed in city-side traffic collisions, down 0.8% from 2018, according to the city’s first figures. The victims included 134 people walking and 19 people on bikes.

Data may change slightly with additional analysis, officials said. But the first numbers suggest another year of lackluster progress for Vision Zero, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s initiative to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets by 2025.

Since the launch of Vision Zero in 2015, the number of pedestrians, vehicle occupants, cyclists and motorcyclists killed each year in traffic accidents has increased by 33%. Deaths jumped in 2016 from 183 to 253, and have dropped 3.6% since then.

Los Angeles has not yet reached the first major benchmark defined in Vision Zero: a 20% reduction in deaths that officials hoped to achieve in 2017. Halve deaths by 2020, the next goal on the list of city, would require reducing deaths this year by more than 100.

“Any life lost on our streets is one too many – and we will continue to pursue our goal of zero traffic fatalities until we reach this threshold,” Garcetti spokesperson Alex Comisar said in a statement. He added that the mayor “urges everyone to use our streets as responsibly and as safely as possible so that we can save lives together”.

The future of Vision Zero and road safety in Los Angeles will be questioned until the city can wean from its addiction to cell phones, said Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore, at a recent press conference.

The people who “drive at 30, 40, 50 mph … bow their heads to take an SMS or handle a call, and they move 100 yards, and they ride on someone,” said Moore. The drivers, he said, “are now teaching a generation of children in the back what to do with this cell phone.”

The Department of Transportation made more street changes in Los Angeles in 2019 than in the previous two years combined, said spokeswoman Connie Llanos. These 1,529 changes to pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, intersections and other elements of the street are intended to improve street safety.

“We share the frustration of the community when a life is lost on our streets,” said Llanos. The department also shares the “sense of urgency” to make changes and has installed nearly 2,900 road safety improvements in the past three years, she said.

Many of last year’s changes were made to improve pedestrian safety, including 1,162 pedestrian crossing improvements and 13 sets of flashing lights that alert drivers when someone crosses the street.

Pedestrians are involved in a fraction of the traffic accidents in Los Angeles, but represent a disproportionate number of victims. Over a five-year period this decade, people on foot were involved in 8% of the crashes but accounted for 44% of the people killed, according to city data.

While the number of drivers and passengers killed each year in traffic collisions has decreased in the city, the number of pedestrians killed has skyrocketed – and remained stubbornly high. In 2019, about 55% of those killed in traffic crashes were on foot, an increase from 40% in the year of Vision Zero’s launch.

Last year, a 4-year-old girl was killed by a driver while driving to school with her mother in Koreatown. The driver, who turned left into the crosswalk, had her own children in the back seat, police said.

The girl’s death sparked an outcry among supporters, who organized a “die-in” at City Hall in Los Angeles to express their frustrations over the city’s lack of progress on Vision Zero.

Participants said they were concerned that the public apparently cared very little for the hundreds of people who are killed and seriously injured in car accidents each year. Vision Zero’s guiding philosophy – that no traffic accident is acceptable – is seldom reflected in Los Angeles, they said.

“No one is talking about it,” said Andres Quinche, a landscape architect who helped organize the event. “What we lack is the courage and conviction of our political leaders to stand up and say,” Security is more important than speed. “

City needs bolder action to keep drivers away from pedestrians and cyclists, he said, including reducing space for cars on high streets to make room for bike lanes and buses only.

Rather than making simple intersection changes, the city should aim to change the city’s automotive culture, said John Yi, executive director of Los Angeles Walks, a pedestrian advocacy group.

If zero deaths is truly the city’s goal, “we must have a visionary plan that fits the scope of this goal,” said Yi. “We failed to do it.”

The transportation department, Llanos said in a statement, “will continue to work aggressively to provide key infrastructure and design changes to our most affected corridors, while working with the community to build support for more projects transformers who depend on neighborhood support for success. “

These changes may involve political risks. The elimination of traffic lanes on several streets in Mar Vista and Playa del Rey in 2017 sparked a public outcry and a failed recall attempt against city councilor Mike Bonin. The city eventually canceled most of the changes, but left a protected bike path on the Boulevard de Venise in Mar Vista.

Moore said the LAPD also plans to work with community groups to educate pedestrians to be alert when crossing the street. He said that even if pedestrians have the right of way, “it doesn’t stop a car moving at full speed and paying attention to a text message rather than the roadway.”

The idea that distracted texting is as much a problem as distracted driving, said Yi, “shows how far Los Angeles has to go on Vision Zero.”

“Just look at a three-ton vehicle moving at high speed, against me, a bag of flesh that weighs 130 pounds,” said Yi. “It’s ridiculous.”

Times contributor Dakota Smith contributed to the story.