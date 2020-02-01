Riverdale types Supergirl's Sam Widower to play Jughead's prep school teacher

Advertisement

In the following season in Riverdale, we would really see some classroom scenes: Supergirl alum Sam Witwer joins The CW’s solid teen drama in season four as a brand new trainer, TVLine has confirmed.

Widower will play Mr. Chipping, a high school lecturer that Jughead will be a scholarship holder for the following season. “Mr. Chipping is handsome, literal, and funky. He teaches inventive writing at a prestigious prep college near Riverdale,” the community’s official statement said. “He recruits Jughead for his seminar, and while he is extremely inspiring to his college students, there is a darkness hidden far below the ground.” Take a first look at widowers as Mr. Chipping when the fourth season of Riverdale starts at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9th.

A veteran of Smallville and Battlestar Galactica, Witwer recently completed a bow in the fourth season of The CWs Supergirl as Baddie Ben Lockwood, also known as Agent Liberty. (Lockwood was eventually jailed for his crimes after losing a fight with Supergirl.) The actor is known for having Mr. Hyde in ABC’s “As soon as it happened” and as Vampire Aidan in the US adaptation of “Being Human “played on Syfy from 2011 to 2014.

Advertisement

Comicbook.com first reported casting information. Do you see widowers working with the rest of the Riverdale gang? Write your ideas in a comment.