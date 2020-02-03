Riverdale: Shannen Doherty will appear in Luke Perry Tribute Episode

Advertisement

Riverdale’s tribute to the late Luke Perry will hug his longtime buddy and co-star Shannen Doherty.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 Alumna was forged as part of the premiere of season four of the CW drama and featured on Sunday at the San Diego Comedian-Con. The episode, entitled “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam,” will “replicate Luke Perry’s lasting legacy and the indelible mark his character Fred Andrews had on Riverdale,” according to official protocol. Details of Doherty’s “specific position” are kept secret.

Perry and government producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had long considered Doherty to take a look at Riverdale. “They were such good buddies, and after we put together this tribute episode, we had to make it as specific as possible, so we asked Shannen to take a central, super-emotional position,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “She learns the script and immediately says” safe “. It is very effective.”

At Comedian-Con, forged member Cole Sprouse (Jughead) reported that “it was a real disaster for all of us” to have Doherty on the set for the season’s premiere. “I think it really boosted the cherry for this episode and paid a pleasant tribute to it.”

In addition, Kerr Smith (The Fosters, Life Surprising) was forged in a recurring position as Mr. Honey, the new director of Riverdale Excessive.

The character is described as “a bit tough guy” who has taken a harder stance towards scientists over the past 12 months, especially towards the elderly. He will appear in Riverdale for the first time in episode 2 entitled “Chapter 59: Rapid Instances”. “

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8 / 7c, the place where it will now transition to the freshman drama Nancy Drew. (Here you will find our fake questions and answers about Comedian-Con.)

Are you trying to see Doherty pay tribute to Perry as part of Riverdale’s safe, emotional premiere? Meet the feedback along with your reactions.