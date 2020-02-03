Riverdale Cast reveals Jughead's fate and teases events last year (another musical?) In season 4 - watch the video

Advertisement

Riverdale’s third season finale left a haunting picture of a blood-soaked Archie, Betty, and Veronica, who burned Jughead’s hat in the woods and agreed to use their own methods. Not so, in response to the celebrities of the CW drama who dropped a comforting little reality bomb this weekend in TVLine’s Comedian-Con Suite in San Diego.

“The reason for this was that Cole was cold that night,” reveals KJ Apa in the video above. And so that you don’t doubt him, Lili Reinhart confirms: “It was actually written with all four of us, and he said:” I don’t have to do it. “

Camila Mendes says season four will have a lot to do with the 12 months of senior citizens – soccer video games, vixen exercises, and relationships. “

We will get an additional Halloween episode these 12 months and, if Madelaine Petsch has her means, another musical. (Personally, we agree with Sweeney Todd or Grease 2.)

Click on the video above to play an extra of our Riverdale Forged interview – along with what we expect from the emotional tribute to the late Luke Perry – then Write a comment along with your ideas. What do you hope to see in season 4?