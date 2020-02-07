Risk, society and the corona virus

Advertisement

The government in Beijing yesterday expressed displeasure at countries that had banished mainland travelers. A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized countries opposing the World Health Organization’s recommendations on flight cancellation, adding that it “caused public panic” but “would not help prevent and control the epidemic” (READ: ‘Big Problems’ in China Response to Virus – HRW)

We cannot fault the Chinese government if it takes this view and stands up for its side. The cancellations have a serious impact on the travel sector, families and businesses, giving the impression that other governments do not trust China’s response to the outbreak.

On the other hand, the heads of state and government from Europe to Asia are reacting strongly because they do not want to be on the wrong side of the public reaction if the outbreak continues. For example, the Philippines does not have the institutional or technological skills to deal with an outbreak of the magnitude that is currently taking place in Hubei, and the Filipinos know this. The lack of masks, particularly the sought-after N95 variety, is the best evidence of this fear and lack of public confidence in governments. (READ: Coronavirus Threat: What Local Authorities Are Doing)

Advertisement

And even the lowest village chief knows that a fearful public is political tinder.

Why are we afraid?

Anxiety arises when we face a new risk because people are generally poor, at least intuitively, able to assess new threats and predict results – mostly because it is costly to acquire information and expertise for an objective assessment. A car manufacturer’s brand strength is largely due to the belief that parts and service are reasonably available across the country, even in regular auto repair shops. After all, nobody wants to get stuck in the middle of a road because of a breakdown. On a personal level, only look for new parents who struggle almost endlessly to protect their children from the risk of irreparable harm.

Anxiety or risk aversion were of course an important evolutionary trait. When 10 tribe members went into the forest in the evening and only one came back alive the next morning, the most useful conclusion was that it might not be a good idea to follow them and leave the question of why for later. Personal experiences and stories, lore, and myths eventually became the primary means by which individuals and communities learned about risks – forests are dark, ghostly places where bad things happen and where weird witches, predatory creatures, or poisonous plants turn the unsuspecting Fall victim. For much of human history, we have had no measurable or verifiable way to determine future threats, and our efforts to predict them have regularly blurred the lines between science and superstition. Fight or flight and little in between was the standard behavior.

Risk and the corona virus

However, it was the evolution of mathematics that changed everything. The breakthrough occurred around the 16th century when an Italian doctor named Girolamo Cardano wrote his book on gambling, which is now considered the first serious effort in the calculation of probability. (There is, of course, the continuing argument that even with math, as the global financial crisis of 2007 showed, we still have a poor risk of forecasting, and the belief that all the dangers are captured in the data is the message of another false prophet. )

The novel corona virus (2019-nCov) all these evolutionary experiences and history are summarized in a small package. The virus has its own science and doesn’t care about us: it will infect a certain number of people in a certain way and cause a certain number of deaths because that’s what it is. At some point in the coming months and years, we will know more about the virus, the likelihood of contracting it, the likelihood of becoming seriously ill, and how high the risk is for older people compared to young people. It is also very likely to find a cure or vaccine, even if cost or price matter. (READ: Global panic worsens over coronavirus as whistleblower doctor dies)

Up to this point, however, we are returning to evolutionary behavior as we encountered so many unknowns about the virus and were bombarded daily with reports of infections and deaths. The corona virus has become the dark forest of our ancient ancestors; There is no point in getting close (or allowing it) until we know better. It is precisely this dynamic of human risk assessment that governments need to understand. People are not afraid because they are superstitious or stupid, but because they do not know and do not understand it.

The value of transparency, institutions and community

To help people overcome irrational fears, the goal of any government must be to provide information as transparently and as quickly as possible, and not to offer rumors, anger, fear, or actions to those with the knowledge, analysis, and reassurance spread incompetent. These two go hand in hand. If we just publish all the available data, the public confusion may not subside, as people generally do not know how to translate raw data into the context of risks to their daily lives. Likewise, an analysis without data, for which many armchair experts are guilty, is barely a few steps further than blind speculation. Any official who spreads conspiracy theories that he finds on the Internet not only confirms his limited intellectual capacity, but also harms people and society.

Institutions are valuable in this situation because they provide persistent memory and the ability to collect and analyze information that can help individuals and communities tackle these threats and put fear in the background of decision making. The Ministry of Health was unable to establish contacts here. When people are scared, “standard procedures” and the inability to explain why only a fraction of the passengers were immediately tracked down are poor comfort.

A crisis is also an opportunity for traditional media to demonstrate their true value as a mediator of information and analysis. Social media may have given people better access to information, making it difficult for governments to hide facts, but rumors, speculation, and conspiracy theories can fade into the background. In a crisis, the value of knowledge fluctuates in favor of the media. (READ: (OPINION) All crises have been made and all crises can be stopped)

Although fear can be a human reaction to an unsafe threat, the way we treat others can also show how far we are from the days of the tribes. The standard behavior is to exclude the unwanted “others” that are considered to be the source of this fear – whether immigrants or drug users – and to use abbreviations to identify and tare them. The Chinese are that goal today. Tough containment of travelers from China can help slow or stop the progression of an illness with so many unknown variables, and reassure a skittish population that “something” is being done.

It may also be prudent how weak our public health system is compared to that of China or even neighbors like Vietnam. But it is a small leap from this safeguard to other measures that border on xenophobia, racism and a simple lack of community with other sufferers. We may think the travel ban is justified, but we also need to find ways to help China and its citizens who may be stuck here. Perhaps, to say it with Gordon Sumner, it is best to remember that “we all have the same biology, regardless of ideology.” We have to maintain a sense of community because a virus does not discriminate, and one day we can be the epicenter of an outbreak. – Rappler.com

Bob Herrera-Lim is the Southeast Asia analyst at New York-based Teneo.