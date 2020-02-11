Rising seas are already submerging the bay region. Here is the desperate attempt to avoid a disaster

Advertisement

When Jeff Moneda started working for Foster City, where paths wind along the city’s picturesque lagoons and where the most beautiful houses are perched along its picturesque canals, he received an email from the authorities emergency services that prompted him to action.

“The first thing in my inbox was a letter from FEMA that said,” You have to lift your levee or we’re going to place the whole city in a flood zone, “said Moneda, the city manager. “Talk about stress.”

Advertisement

For a city of 34,000 people built on filled marshes along San Francisco Bay, the future depends on the strength of an eight-mile-long seawall that for decades has held back the rising sea But at each tide and storm, the water continues to try to recede and reclaim the city. The flood maps, even in more moderate scenarios, show a large part of the flooded city if nothing is done.

The fate of Foster City and the rest of the Bay Area was at the center last week as state lawmakers struggled with the many threats California faces as the ocean grows further inland. A special committee of state legislators has met – for the second time in two months after years without meeting – to reignite a much-needed discussion on how to better prepare communities up and down the coast against devastating losses.

Houses are flooded and roads and essential infrastructure are already a few meters from the sea, they said, but towns along the coast have been paralyzed by the tough choices ahead. More than $ 150 billion in property could be threatened with flooding by 2100 – the economic damage being far more destructive than the state’s worst earthquakes and forest fires.

Failure to act will result in lost opportunities to be proactive – and much higher costs, according to scientists, local officials and legislative analysts who spoke before the State Assembly’s special committee on rising sea levels and the California economy.

(Thomas Suh Lauder / Los Angeles Times)

MP Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas), who relaunched the committee last year, recognized how much is at stake and said that the Legislative Assembly must act quickly and set priorities.

“We are already 10 years behind on this problem,” she said, “and there are options that elude us as we postpone a very difficult conversation.”

These remarks come at a time when more and more state officials are waking up to the social, economic and environmental disaster of rising sea levels. The Ocean Protection Council, an advisory body responsible for guiding Coastal state policies are now pushing California to prepare for a sea level rise of at least 3.5 feet by 2050.

Legislative analysts, in an unprecedented report, recently argued that any action – or lack thereof – in the next 10 years could determine the fate of the California coast.

For those in the Bay Area – where millions of people depend on the main roads and infrastructure at risk of chronic flooding – fighting the sea has been an expensive and overwhelming challenge.

With just 2 feet of flooding in the bay area, up to 90,000 people could be left homeless, an official said. Keeping the island city of Alameda above water could cost nearly a billion dollars, another said, but would avoid $ 8 billion in damage. Infrastructure engineers argued for better dikes to protect the San Francisco and Oakland airports – both built on a bay embankment and barely supported by aging dikes.

In Foster City, the owners ended up agreeing – by more than 80% of their vote – to win $ 90 million to raise the dike several meters higher. Officials hope to start construction as early as this summer.

The barrier, mainly made of earth, currently rotates along the bay for kilometers. Saturday, the morning of the annual royal tide – a time when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned closest to each other and create a higher tide than the highest – water levels have risen to at 9 feet, according to the nearest tide gauge.

On the other side of the bay, groups of people have gathered on the quays and ports, beaches and estuaries, to witness the rising waters of the bridges and the penetration of wetlands and low roads . These extreme tides, say coastal scientists, will eventually become the new norm.

The problem in this region is compounded by the flooding of groundwater as the ocean moves further inland – what some researchers call “the sea beneath us.”

As the ocean rises, this pressure pushes the fresh water under our feet, said Kristina Hill, whose research at UC Berkeley is focusing on this less-talked-about sea level rise problem. Basements and underground foundations will rise, brackish water could corrode the sewage pipes, toxic contaminants buried in the soil could bubble up and spread.

“We could spend hundreds of billions of dollars and still have flooding on the inside of all these dikes,” Hill told the sea level rise committee, showing a map of the areas where water is already leaking. of the ground. “We are very concerned about human health and the health of the bay.”

Experts say solutions depend on more cities, transport agents and landowners working together in all regions. Too many people are always jostling for money and approvals to defend what belongs to them – rather than seeing the situation much bigger.

Rising tides and ancient marshes do not take into account city or property limits, they said, and the action of one jurisdiction can affect another along the coast. Greater coordination is needed, recognized officials, to restore wetlands and rethink essential infrastructure that serves more than one community.

San Mateo County, for example, has recently formed a rising sea level resilience district between jurisdictions, which is funded even by its inland communities. Officials say this new approach to flood control allows the region to plan all of its waterfront needs in a way that cannot be done city by city.

Yet, some last week, some feared that these new regional efforts would harm their communities at the cost of protecting those who hold the most political power and power. The city of Millbrae, asked an official, will it pay to protect more influential cities – while absorbing much of the environmental impact?

Pacifica resident Mark Stechbart called on state legislators not to abandon the levees. In his city, where the cliffs collapse and the waves often overhang the roads, some officials considered moving inland, which angered many owners.

Pacifica, he said, should “have the same protections as SFO and Google headquarters, which we desperately need; otherwise, very large amounts of property value will go into the water.”

Warner Chabot, who heads the San Francisco Estuary Institute, said more pilot projects will help promote sharing of resources and ideas across borders. He has spent years encouraging the many agencies in the Bay Area to think of the shore beyond parcel by parcel, city by city.

With more state support, he urged lawmakers, California’s coastal communities can be “a national model of how seaside urban areas can provide bold, fair and inclusive solutions to climate change”.