Rishi Kapoor's poor health is cause for concern for his family: Bollywood News

While Rishi Kapoor continues to deny a health relapse, family-friendly sources confirm that the dreaded illness for which he was treated in New York last year has actually returned.

Rishi was suddenly sick in Delhi last week. He was soon released and made defiant press releases stating that it was just an infection caused by the notorious pollution in Delhi. But now he’s back in the hospital, this time in Mumbai. And the diagnosis is not encouraging.

Sources close to the Kapoor family say Rishi deny. “He’s just stubborn. This adds to the family’s growing fear. Before a treatment is set, he has to accept that he is bad. Unfortunately, like the first time the illness occurred, he is not ready to tell the truth accept. “

This sudden unfortunate turn has brought Rishi’s son Ranbir’s marriage to Alia Bhatt into question. The family was preparing for the wedding this year. With this sudden setback, the whole family will focus on Rishi Kapoor’s health.

We wish him a full recovery.

