Experienced actor Rishi Kapoor, who was released from a Delhi hospital last week, was hospitalized with a virus virus in a Mumbai hospital, a family-friendly source said on Thursday. The 67-year-old, who was transferred to a Mumbai hospital on Monday when the actor said on Twitter that he was back home, was “doing well,” the Kapoor family insider said.

“He was admitted to the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in South Mumbai two days ago for virus fever. He is fine and there is no need to worry,” the source told PTI. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing cancer treatment in the United States for almost a year.

When reports of his stay in hospital sparked speculation about the return of the disease, Kapoor issued a statement on Twitter on Monday. “Dear family, friends, enemies and followers. I was overwhelmed by all your concern for my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi for the past 18 days and I have been infected due to pollution and my low neutrophil count I had to go to the hospital, “he tweeted.

“I had a mild fever and during an exam, the doctors found that a plaster that could have caused pneumonia was discovered and healed,” added the actor.

Kapoor had previously told PTI: “I have an infection that is being treated. Nothing dramatic. The pollution helped, I think.” The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will appear with Deepika Padukon

