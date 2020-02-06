Rishi Kapoor is hospitalized in Mumbai the same day he tweeted. He says he's fine: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Days after his stay in Delhi, actor Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai. The actor is reported to have a viral fever and was picked up on Tuesday, the day he tweeted that he was back home and was fine.

The reports also say that Rishi Kapoor’s health is stable and there is no need to worry. Images of actor Ranbir Kapoor, who visited his father with a mask in the hospital, also appeared on the Internet.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September last year after being treated for cancer in the United States for a year. When the actor was hospitalized in Delhi, fans wondered if it was a relapse. However, Rishi dismissed the reports, saying that it was the Delhi pollution that had caught him.

On Tuesday, he went to Twitter and wrote: “Dear family, friends, enemies and followers. I was overwhelmed by all your concern for my health. Thank you very much. I have been filming in Delhi for the past 18 days and got an infection due to pollution and my low neutrophil count, which made me go to the hospital. “

– Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap), February 4, 2020

Continuing the same Twitter thread, he said, “I had a slight fever and during an exam, Dr. People seem to have assumed a lot of other things. I put all these stories to rest and look forward to entertaining and loving you. I am now in Mumbai. “

