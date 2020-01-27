Advertisement

Mumbai-based AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros. India today announced a strategic collaboration to partner with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to produce The Intern’s Hindi remake, by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the Hollywood film Was staged in 2015.

The intern, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success and achieved sales of USD 195 million worldwide. The intern was written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers for popular films such as “Father of the Bride”, “The Parent Trap”, “What Women Want”, “It’s Complicated”, “The Vacation and Something You Must Give “is known.

Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will produce under their banners. The adaptation is being prepared for a 2021 release.

Kapoor and Padukone shared the news on their Twitter accounts.

Go on another journey with the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern with @deepikapadukone! Produced by @SunirKheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone for @iAmAzure & @_KaProductions in collaboration with @warnerbrosindia

– Rishi Kapoor

January 27, 2020

I am very happy to present my next one!

The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern

A release from 2021!

Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure

See you in the cinema!

– Deepika Padukone

January 27, 2020

Kapoor says: “The intern is a very relevant film for today’s Indian work environment and shows human relationships in a wonderful way. I am very happy to work with Deepika and to be part of this heartwarming story.” Padukone adds: “The intern is an intimate, relationship-oriented film that takes place in and around the workplace. A story that I think is very relevant to today’s social and cultural environment. I was looking for a light, airy comedy – drama and this story fit together seamlessly. I can’t wait to start this journey. “

Sunir Kheterpal, producer of AZURE Entertainment, says: “We are grateful to Warner Bros. and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with The Intern’s first adaptation outside of the United States. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika we have the perfect talent pack to adapt this lovable film “.

Denzil Dias, Managing Director of Warner Bros. India, added: “This is an exciting time for us to work as a partner in the production of national languages. The intern was at the top of our list of possible adjustments.”

Kapoor and Padukone already worked in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2009, and it will be exciting to see the two actors together in the same setting after 12 years. Kapoor is back in the game after his treatment in New York and wants to make as many fantastic films as possible, and it seems that this project is suitable for his skills and passion.

Padukone, on the other hand, who is a fantastic comic book actor we all saw in Chennai Express and Happy New Year, is finally exploring the room again, albeit with much more restraint. After one dramatic performance after another like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Chhapaak, this film and role could appear as a refreshing breath of fresh air.

