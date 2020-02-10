Advertisement

New Delhi: The question of the fundamental right of the scheduled castes (SCs) and the scheduled tribes (STs) to make a reservation on transportation was at the center of the political debate on Monday and shook both chambers of parliament in the ongoing budgetary meeting for scheduled castes ( SCs) and regular tribes (SCs). STs).

The Apex Court’s appeal focuses on whether state governments are required to hold public office reservations and whether or not their decision to make no reservation is based only on quantifiable data regarding the adequacy of the representation of relatives of SC and SC can be taken from ST communities.

The main opposition parties cited by Congress criticized the Union government for not defending the reservation system and for requesting a review request to the Supreme Court.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners such as the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) also called for government intervention.

“Every institution is broken, it doesn’t allow us to speak in parliament. They are putting pressure on the judiciary and affecting all pillars of democracy, “Congress chairman and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi told reporters Monday. Congress would not allow the move.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot, replied on behalf of the government in both chambers of parliament that he was committed to the well-being of SCs, STs and backward classes, and the “highest level” of government was considering this.

“This issue is extremely important, considering that the government is discussing it at the highest level. We also make it clear that the Union government has not been party to the matter or solicited from it, “said Gehlot.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) government made a special leave request to the Supreme Court on November 14, 2019, on which the verdict was passed.

K. C. Venugopal, the organisation’s general secretary for the organization, said that his party would file a preferential motion against Gehlot for misleading Lok Sabha.

Against the backdrop of increasing pressure from both opposition parties and allies, the BJP has whipped its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear on Monday evening whether this had to do with the turmoil in parliament or any other matter.

PTI contributed to this story.

