Rihanna wants to go shopping in peace

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and with it the eternal question: If I can’t find someone I love as much as Rihanna, why then?

This is a particularly pressing issue this week as the superstar launches their new Fenty collection at Bergdorf Goodman, the place where Prada fans and viewers feel comfortable. Rihanna’s new collection is under the motto freedom, although unfortunately it is not for nothing. Prices start at $ 200 for a logo t-shirt and $ 1880 for a fantastic tulle hoodie. The line was created under the umbrella of LVMH (ella, ella …) and consists of around 60 parts, including winners such as skirts with a satin logo and a t-shirt that expresses NO NEW MUSIC – a luxurious way to do that Waiting for the next superstar to tackle album. (“My fans are better than the CIA,” she laughed. “They’ll know about new songs – probably even before me!”) As for the silky high heels she wore to the launch party … well … she already seem to be sold out.

What does Rihanna have to say about the new clothes, how they connect with her life and what it feels like to be followed by fans every second every day? We asked her.

These clothes are great – sorry!

Why are you sorry ?! I love to hear that. You mean because I get a lot of compliments? It’s true, but I can always tell when people are serious. And thank you. I am very proud of this collection.

The theme this season is “Freedom,” but do you have more or less freedom once you’re famous?

Oh my god, yes, it is true that my job puts me in very strange situations. And in this job you actually lose more freedom than you gain. I think a lot of people screwed it up. “Once you’re famous, you get everything for free. You can get in anywhere. You can go to any party or awards ceremony.” And much of it is true, I admit. But I never asked for that. Believe me, I’ll be in line to get to a club! I pay the price for everything! I’ll do anything if it means I can have a little bit of life that’s just for me. Just a little is all i need. Let me go to the supermarket. You know? These things that you minimize in your normal life, you won’t understand how much they mean to you if you don’t have the freedom to do so, or the flexibility to do so in peace. And it’s difficult, you know? It is a double-edged sword. Because I enjoy what I do, but yes, fame makes a lot easier, but it makes life more difficult.

I guess you haven’t been to the supermarket lately.

I wish. I can not

How about Bergdorf Goodman? When was the last time you shop here?

I can’t remember the last time I came in person. I literally have a buyer here and I want to, “Call me when you get some good things.” Her name is Sonya Benson. it’s somewhere here and that’s how I usually have to shop: through other people. I mean, maybe they’ll let me go shopping after the event tonight when no one sees me and no one is here! I miss it. But I am so busy these days that I almost feel guilty of spending time in a shop when I could be at work. So if someone else can buy clothes for me while I’m doing what I have to do? It is a win-win situation.

What was the last thing you bought?

Oh shoot, that was yesterday! Oh my god, I bought this Chanel coat. You now have a creative director and the coat is fantastic. And then I bought a Dior handbag, a Dior pants suit … it wasn’t a little shopping spree, I say.





