Rihanna single: internet users love Twitter!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna attends the fifth annual Diamond Ball of Rihanna on Cipriani Wall Avenue on September 12, 2019 in the metropolis of New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman / Getty Photos)

Rihanna is simply separated from her darling, the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel! Internet users then responded to the information on Twitter!

A big blow to Rihanna! Certainly, after three years of relationship, the singer has separated herself from her sweet Hassan Jameel … Internet users have subsequently responded to Twitter!

In accordance with US Weekly, Rihanna is now back on the celibacy market! Certainly, the Diamond interpreter is not now with his Saudi treasure! A revelation that even shocked the twittos! Certainly, they have dropped the social community to share their opinions!

And for a good cause, on the canvas, followers of Rihanna seemed satisfied that her ex was the right one! So they had been positive that Riri would turn out to be a mother! Unfortunately that is another, much less happy information looming …

peut être que la rupture de Rihanna et Jamal from lazy donner envie de sortir son album

– la twitererie (@nawel_bna) January 18, 2020

TWITTOS RESPOND TO THE RELIABILITY OF RIHANNA

As usual, internet users were very inventive! Certainly, they immediately responded to the breakup of Rihanna on Twitter! “I believed that Riri had launched her album … It’s just that she’s not together with her billionaire now!” It’s okay, I’m going to sleep again! “Or:” Rihanna is divorced … Effective, no less than it will encourage her for her new album! “We can learn on Twitter!

Several web users then immediately referred to Drake, his ex. They now assume that the rapper will search again to win the beautiful Riri again. “Drake will return to the conquest, for positive! “Or:” But it is certainly Drake who should be happy … It should actually be the happiest day of his life! »Can we learn about the social community! We’re letting you learn a few tweets about the divorce of Rihanna … so they are funnier than each other!

