Rihanna said this to annoy her fans about the release of the album 'R9'

Rihanna’s new album, R9, is said to be finished, but she took the time to release it. While celebrating the launch of her new Fenty 2-20 collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on Friday evening, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the fun she had given her fans before the release of her mysterious anti-2016 follow-up.

“To be continued,” said Rihanna regarding her album. “I like to annoy my fans a little. Well, they annoy me too! So they’ll get it back right away.”

Riri cleverly uses social media to arouse the interest of her fans when they will finally be able to hear their new music. With this Instagram post in late 2019, she let fans know that she enjoyed her new album all by herself, and she wouldn’t share any of the joy:

Probably to her delight, Rihanna’s fans responded with comments such as “stop playing” and a series of crying emojis. As R. Eric Thomas of ELLE.com pointed out in December, trolling hasn’t stopped, but there is one hint: the frequency of teasing is increasing and Def Jam Recordings is likely to have joined Rihanna to get her fans busy. The company that publishes R9 tweeted this photo of Rihanna making a diamond with her hands, and something so vague is just the kind of clue artists put off before releasing new music. , .right?

Rihanna replied to a fan Instagram comment that her new music would be released in 2019, but as far as we know, 2019 finally ended and we didn’t get any new music. The truth is that Rihanna, who is always knock-out, looks like the orange mini dress she showed up at the Fenty event on Friday can do whatever she wants forever.

Let the games go on.

