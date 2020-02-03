Rihanna parties until 6am after the BAFTAs amid A $ AP rocky dating rumors - pictures

Advertisement

And BAFTA for the most fashionable afterparty visitor is… Rihanna! With rumors of a possible romance with A $ AP Rocky Vortex, the “work” singer was noticed until dawn at a post-BAFTA bash party.

Can someone give Rihanna a BAFTA – simply because? The 31-year-old fashion and music icon has not been nominated in any of the classes at the 73rd British Academy Movie Awards, but that doesn’t stop her from having fun with the after parties. Apparently she was having fun when Rihanna left a BAFTA afterparty at The Chiltern Firehouse in London on February 2nd at 6:30 a.m. black outfit in the color of the evening. The bright red lipstick shone brighter than the dawn. It is not known who Rihanna is separating from Hassan Jameel in January – had a date for the night.

Speaking of which, Rihanna spent a while on it A $ AP Rocky lately. Shortly after she separated from Hassan, she was seen with her longtime buddy – and rumored earlier flames – at the 2020 Yams Day Profit live gig in New York Metropolis. The couple had a lot of fun, laughing and smiling while sitting in the audience. In honor of Yams Day, a celebration of Steven Rodriguez, the founder of A $ AP Mob – also known as A $ AP yams – who died in 2015. While this public appearance sparked another wave of romantic rumors, fans should hold back sooner than they start thinking about Rocky and Rihanna.

“They’re not a relationship,” instructed a supply near Rihanna Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY, also that Rihanna is just too busy “getting over Hassan” to think about another relationship. As for Rocky, he and Rihanna are “good partners” and nothing special based on the offer. “They have met a lot over the past 12 months to talk, but out of the blue people are considerate and try to make it special. They have a long history and are excellent employees and can continue to be so. “

What caused Rihanna and Hassan, 31, to end their 3-year relationship, ordered care Hollywood Life Hassan fought Rihanna’s “picture”. The billionaire sprout, whose household is owned by the Toyota Motors distributor in Saudi Arabia, felt “tense … having an extra conventional and reserved relationship” with Rihanna. Rihanna found his household, based on the offer, “stunningly stunning”, but wished she was “especially tame, reserved and reserved”.