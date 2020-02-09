Rihanna highlights her curves in a video from Fenty Beauty

Advertisement

You seem alive like a … well, you understand that.

Rihanna follows her slow-motion bikini video with someone else who sells her new Fenty Beauty highlighter.

The 31-year-old island friend went to Instagram to draw attention to the brand new product. She highlighted her breast and brought up the video entitled “I’m just saying # DIAMONDBOMB2 is awesome at @fentybeauty.”

The release comes two days after the singer shares another slow-motion clip of her rocking an attractive bikini that sent the web over the spine.

The singer has also recently taken some time (at normal speed) to defend Vogue writer Abby Aguirre against critics known as journalists for not asking Rihanna questions before her interview.

“No no no no. This is gangster,” informed the “Diamonds” singer WWD. “So that you can make a name for yourself earlier in the day than: ‘Hey, Rihanna is in LA, do you want to do that?’ And (you ) get to the point and write an unimaginable article that I’m actually happy with and loved studying? It’s bad for that. “