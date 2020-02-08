Rihanna chugs with wine and rolls her eyes when asked if she wants to have a baby at NYFW - Watch

Advertisement

Rihanna’s face was extremely funny after a man claimed that she had his child during an opportunity at New York Trend Week!

EXCUSE ME? Rihanna, 31, did not have (at least according to what we will inform) the radio host Daniel Jean On Friday, February 7th, he made a humorous joke about having a child together at a NYFW event celebrating their range of Savage x Fenty lingerie, chugging a glass of wine. The singer of “Kiss It Higher” then gave a facial expression answer, which is the epitome of “WHAT DID HE JUST SAY ?!” was before the clip ended. Some social media customers found that the issue was a real LOL second, while others weren’t so happy. “He has to GTFO and stop enjoying with her,” wrote one while another stressed, “SAFETY!”

Rihanna, who by no means managed to not look all wild at every occasion she goes to, continued this custom at her meeting on Friday evening in the world-famous Bergdorf Goodman. Born in Barbados, she sizzled in a tangerine-colored Fenty sweater costume and Fenty Crinkle parachute boots for her big night. She ennobled the look perfectly with a huge pair of hoop earrings and a series of chain necklaces that almost reached the entrance of her costume. One of the big names in her NYFW soiree was the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama,

The singer “Nur Lady In The World” was in celebration mode last week. She noticed that she wanted to be pretty at a BAFTA after party at The Chiltern Firehouse in the early morning of February 3rd in London. Along with her braided hair, Rihanna wore a silky black outfit and a few bright pink lipsticks that shone like a diamond (do you understand the joke?)

Advertisement

Rihanna on a NYFW opportunity. Credit score: backgrid

Rihanna’s ex drakeThe 33-year-old made his groove across NYFW on Friday. He noticed that he made himself comfortable with the mannequin Imaan Hammam, 23, at a celebration that focused on working with Body and satisfying social media followers that something was happening romantically to them.