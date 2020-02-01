Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: Why they hang out after they split up with Hassan Jameel

Advertisement

Romantic rumors swirled around when Rihanna noticed that the day the information she and Hassan Jameel shared was enjoying a live performance with ASAP Rocky. So are you wooing?

Rihanna, 31, was noticed while hanging around A $ AP Rocky, 31, at the Yams Day Profit Live gig 2020 in the New York metropolis on Friday, January 17 – just a few hours after the information she had cut off became known Hassan Jameel, 31. Shortly after, reviews appeared that claimed that the singer of “Impolite Boy” had moved on with the rapper “Testing”, but some sources near Rihanna informed Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that there is nothing romantic between the two.

“Rihanna is a sweet friend of Rocky,” says a friend of the singer to HL extra. They have a long history and are excellent friends and can continue to be so. They don’t court, even though she isn’t fascinated by another relationship and still leaves Hassan behind. “

A second delivery near the Savage x Fenty The designer says to HL: “Rihanna has had good chemistry with Rocky at all times, but also through an ideal friendship. They missed a lot of opportunities over time and therefore have collective fun at all times, it’s actually nothing bigger. Now that Rihanna is single, individuals want to learn excessively about every man she’s with. Rihanna is new to single and it doesn’t fascinate him or her to have a critical relationship with someone who is staying. She’s not courting Rocky or anyone else. “

Rihanna and Hassan were 3 years together and the problems between them became very critical. The notoriously personal singer even spoke about her love in a recent interview with Vogue. In a November 2019 Cowl story, she said, “Yes, I’m doing advertising. I’m really in a unique relationship for quite a while and it’s going very well, so I feel good.” She added that she was “unquestionably” Want to have children in the future.

As previously reported by HL, the stress in Hassan’s household caused her to be cut up. “Rihanna and Hassan actually love each other, but Hassan struggled with Rihanna’s picture because he had to maintain a particularly conventional and reserved relationship,” said a dealer near Rihanna HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He felt it from his household, who thought Rihanna was stunningly beautiful, but in addition, they had to be extra tame, reserved and reserved difficult. “