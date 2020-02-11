Rihanna & A $ AP - Rocky Fuel - Dating rumors about LA dinner - Photos

Advertisement

While there are rumors that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky may be brand new products, the pair had a dinner date in Los Angeles on February 10, though they were careful not to provide an obvious PDA!

Rihanna traveled to town for dinner on February 10 at The Good Man in Los Angeles A $ AP Rocky, The couple arrived at the LA hotspot at the same time, and although they came in one at a time, he was behind her when they made their door solution. For the night, Rihanna wore a gold skirt, which she combined with a tousled sweatshirt, but with some open heels. She pulled her hair back into a straight ponytail and cradled the daring purple lipstick along with a press release necklace and snakeskin wallet.

Rihanna has been hanging around with A $ AP a bit recently, and there have been rumors that it was brand new after it became known that she had split up with her two and a half year old boyfriend. Hasaan Jameel, in February. Still as Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY reports that nothing romantic happens between these two. “Rihanna is a nice friend of Rocky,” defined our offer. “They have met many times in the past 12 months to talk, but since she is single, people are now taking note of this and are trying to turn it into something else.” They are great companions and can continue to be. She is not curious about another relationship. “

Oddly enough, Rihanna was also noticed hanging around with another high-profile star – her ex, after breaking apart drake! The two of them attended the live performance of A $ AP Rocky’s Yams Day in New York Metropolis on January 17 each, and a photo from inside confirmed that they wanted to be pretty cozy. Plus, their various well-known exs, Chris Brown, has always left a flirty feedback on her Instagram, really.

The breakup of Rihanna and Hasaan occurred after almost three 12-month, unremarkable relationships. It was confirmed for the first time that the two were courting in spring 2017, but they did not take part in public events as a couple throughout their romance. Now it seems like she is undoubtedly having fun with her only life!